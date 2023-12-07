Specifications for the 2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe F93 Lci 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|3027 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|5098 mm
|Width
|1943 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2440 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|340 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|243 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|460 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr20 104Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbsae020%0Ga02042
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Aerodynamic Bumper Trims - Front & Rear
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Distance Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Badges
- BMW Carbon Core
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Black Tailpipes
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Compound Brake System
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Chassis Tuning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Competition Package
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Display Key
- Drivelogic Transmission
- Driver Pack
- Drive Recorder
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasion Assistant
- Experience Modes
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Heated
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Floor Mats - Special
- Gloss Black Front Grille
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Armrests - Front Doors
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Rear Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Heated Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Individual Alcantara Anthracite Headliner
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight Headlights
- Lowered Suspension
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- M Drive
- M Lights Shadow Line
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Operating System 7.0
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Sunblind Rear & Rear Side Windows
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Road Mode
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Sound Control Button
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Servotronic
- Sports Exhaust System
- Setup Button
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sports Seats - Rear Outer
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Track Mode
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Premium Leather/Alcantara
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Apps
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive incl 4WD & 4WD Sport Modes
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Carbon Bucket Seats - $6,100
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $16,500
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $10,300
- Full Leather Upholstery
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $900
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone
- Individual Metallic Paint
- Individual Metallic Paint Premium - $2,800
- Individual Metallic Special Paint - $4,400
- Individual Interior Trim
- Individual Special Metallic Paint Premium - $11,000
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Interior Wood Trim
- M Carbon Package - $27,900
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Television - $2,300
Current BMW M8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$365,700
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$368,600
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$358,200
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$361,000
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$377,000
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$380,000