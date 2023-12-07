Specifications for the 2022 BMW Z4 M40I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW Z4 M40I G29 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1594 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1589 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1304 mm
|Length
|4324 mm
|Width
|1864 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1503 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|141 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|218 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|169 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|285 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Black Design Pack
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Load Through Hatch
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Soft Top
- Rain Sensor
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Reverse Assist
- Rollover Protection System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Solid Paint
- Sport Differential
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wind Deflector
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Alcantara/Leather Interior
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $200
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Individual High-gloss Black with Extended Contents - $500
- Individual Paintwork - $6,500
- Leather Upholstery - Decor Stitching
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Plus Package - $2,360
- Non-metallic Paint
- Remote Engine Start System - $690
- Seatbelt - Special - $560
- Soft Top Colour - Special - $600
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
Current BMW Z4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$135,600
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$96,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$132,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$139,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$99,200