WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BYD
  3. Atto 3
  4. Extended Range

2022 BYD Atto 3 Extended Range Electric 4D Wagon

15ca1bff/2022 byd atto 3 extended range 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04be0157
2022 BYD Atto 3 Extended Range Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 BYD Atto 3 Extended Range. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BYD Atto 3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1615 mm
Length 4455 mm
Width 1875 mm
Kerb Weight 1750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macwest Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

Current BYD Atto 3 pricing and specs

Extended Range 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $48,500
Standard Range 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $46,800
Extended Range 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $45,700
Standard Range 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $44,900
Extended Range 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $51,011
Standard Range 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $48,011