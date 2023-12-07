Specifications for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3Lt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3Lt C8 My23 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1648 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2723 mm
|Height
|1234 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1934 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1527 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6450
|Torque RPM
|5150
|Maxiumum Torque
|637 Nm
|Makimum Power
|369 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Unequal Length, Double Wishbone, Lower Control Arm, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Double Unequal Length, Double Wishbone, Lower Control Arm, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|1G1Y92D45N5000000
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Suspension
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Advanced Theft Deterrent System
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Cooling Inlets - Front & Rear
- Body Coloured Roof
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Brembo Brake Calipers
- Black Seatbelts
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
- Carbon Flash Exterior Trim
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Central Locking Interior Storage
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Engine Appearance Package
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Enhanced Engine Cooling
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Splitter
- Front View Camera
- GT1 Seat
- GT2 Seat
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Access
- Leather Airbag Cover - Steering Wheel
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Leather Interior
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Launch Mode Control
- Lifting System Front Axle
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Mode
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Magnetic Selective Ride Control Suspension
- MyMode
- Power Front Seats 8 Way - Heated
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist - Rear
- Push Button Start
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Exhaust System
- Performance Pack
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Performance Sound System
- Passenger Sensing System - Front Airbag
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Seat Wing Adjustment
- Performance Traction Management
- Power Windows
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Removable Roof
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors
- Soft Close Engine Hatch Cover
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel Leather - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Performance Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tour Mode
- Track Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Weather Mode
- Wheel Finish - Bright
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Z-Mode
Optional Extras
- Black Accent Package - $1,950
- Body Coloured Accent Package - $1,950
- Body Colour & Transparent Package - $4,550
- Bright Silver Wheel Set - $3,640
- Carbon Flash Hood Stinger - $1,950
- Chrome Badging - $507
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,300
- Dark Shadow Accent Package - $1,950
- Full Length Racing Stripe - $2,340
- Gloss Black Wheel Set - $1,950
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $5,200
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - Premium - $7,020
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $5,200
- Leather Pack Premium - $9,230
- Premium Paint - $2,405
- Red Brake Calipers - $1,300
- Sunroof - $2,340
- Standard Paint
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $1,300
Current Chevrolet Corvette pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Stingray 2Lt 2D Coupe
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$214,400
|Stingray 2Lt 2D Convertible
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$232,800
|Stingray 3Lt 2D Coupe
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$232,800
|Stingray 3Lt 2D Convertible
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$251,100
|Z06 2D Coupe
|5.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$411,600
|Stingray 2Lt 2D Coupe
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$175,000
|Stingray 2Lt 2D Convertible
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$190,000
|Stingray 3Lt 2D Coupe
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$190,000
|Stingray 3Lt 2D Convertible
|6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$205,000
|Z06 2D Coupe
|5.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$336,000