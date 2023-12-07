WhichCar
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Tech Pack T1 My23 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Tech Pack T1 My23 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Tech Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1743 mm
Tracking Rear 1728 mm
Ground Clearance 228 mm
Wheelbase 3745 mm
Height 1930 mm
Length 5931 mm
Width 2086 mm
Kerb Weight 2543 kg
Gcm 7160 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 757 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 624 Nm
Makimum Power 313 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/60 R20
Rear Tyre 275/60 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension Solid Axle, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1Gcud9El5Ng500042
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
Country Manufactured United States Of America

