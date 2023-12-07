Specifications for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Tech Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Tech Pack T1 My23 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1743 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1728 mm
|Ground Clearance
|228 mm
|Wheelbase
|3745 mm
|Height
|1930 mm
|Length
|5931 mm
|Width
|2086 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2543 kg
|Gcm
|7160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|757 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|624 Nm
|Makimum Power
|313 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/60 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/60 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|Solid Axle, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Gcud9El5Ng500042
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 6 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring Trailer Coverage
- Bench Seat Rear
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cargo Area Camera
- Chrome Beltline
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Chrome Front Grille
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Badging
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Chrome Rear Bumper
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dynamic Fuel Management
- Diff Lock Rear - Automatic
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Bumper - Chrome
- Fully Boxed Frame
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front LED Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Heated Rear Seats
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- LED Signature Rear Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated
- Multi-media System with 13.4 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Transfer Case
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Power Rear Window Sliding
- Performance Shock Absorbers
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows Express Down - Rear
- Power Windows Express Down - Driver
- Power Windows Express Up - Driver only
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reflector Headlamps
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Spray-In Bedliner
- Skid Plates
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps - Chrome
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Teen Driver
- Tyre Fill Alert System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Transmission Cooler
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Trailer Theft Alert
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $1,250
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Radiant Red Tintcoat
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Northsky Blue Metallic
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Sterling Grey Metallic
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Harvest Bronze Metallic
|Brown
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
|White
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Glacier Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
|Summit White
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Dark Ash Metallic
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$1,250
Current Chevrolet Silverado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$130,500
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$138,000
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$140,300
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$148,400