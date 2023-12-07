WhichCar
2022 Citroen C5 X Shine 1.6 Thp 132 E43 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Citroen C5 X Shine 1.6 Thp 132 E43 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Efficient Autom
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Citroen C5 X Shine 1.6 Thp 132. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1595 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 194 mm
Wheelbase 2785 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4805 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1467 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 124 g/km
CO2 Urban 160 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R19V
Rear Tyre 205/55 R19V
Front Rim Size 7Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr7Nd5Gfpmy123456
Vehicle Segment Large Up To 70K
Country Manufactured France

