Specifications for the 2022 Citroen C5 X Shine 1.6 Thp 132. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Citroen C5 X Shine 1.6 Thp 132 E43 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Efficient Autom
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|194 mm
|Wheelbase
|2785 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4805 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1467 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|124 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R19V
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R19V
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr7Nd5Gfpmy123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large Up To 70K
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation - Internet Connected
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Advanced Comfort Program Seats
- Active High Beam Control
- Advanced Comfort Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brushed Aluminium Effect Pedals
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Leather Effect Centre Armrest
- Black Leather Effect Door Panel Inserts
- Black Interior
- Blind Spot Detection - Extended Range
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Two Toned Roof
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Car Command
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Connected Drive Services
- Compatible Apps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Attention Warning
- DeadLocking
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Dashboard & Door Panels Decor - Wood Film & Grain
- Double (F&R) Progressive Hydraulic Cushions
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- e-Toggle Automatic Gear Selector Switch
- Fatigue Reminder
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Low Light Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
- Lane Positioning Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Collision Brake
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Protection
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Panoramic Roof Sunshade
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition - Extended
- Two-tone Wheels
- Tinted Windows
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Welcome Lights LED
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wireless Personalised Profile Identification
- Wood Trim Finishers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Standard Paint
Current Citroen C5 X pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.6 Thp 132 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,500
|Shine 1.6 Thp 132 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,600
|Shine 1.6 Thp 132 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$57,670