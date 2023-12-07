Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Born (5 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Born (5 Seat) K1 My23 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1513 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2766 mm
|Height
|1540 mm
|Length
|4324 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1927 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzk1Zpp000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- AC/DC Charging
- Active High Beam Control
- AC Normal Charging Capability
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aluminium Finish Pedals
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Curtain Airbags
- Central Airbag
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- DC Rapid Charging
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Motor
- Electric Power Steering
- Exit Warnings System
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- LED Headlights
- Light Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Park Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Progressive Steering
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Regenerative Braking
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Seats - Bucket
- Self-sealing Tyres
- Sports Suspension
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Interior Pack - $2,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $475
- Performance Pack - $2,600
- Solid Paint
- Standard Paint
Current Cupra Born pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|(4 Seat) 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,900
|(5 Seat) 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,900
|(4 Seat) 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$59,990
|(5 Seat) 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$59,990