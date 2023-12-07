Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Leon V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Leon V Ku My23 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1544 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2683 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|4398 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1461 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|116 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|185 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18 92Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18 92Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et46
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et46
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Bottom Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzklznr000001
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Distance Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dual Exhaust
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Instrument Display
- Diff Locks
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Damper Control
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Airbag
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hill Holder
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Start
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Parking Emergency Braking (Autobrake)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Scuff Plates - Illuminated
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Leather & Sound Package - $2,450
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $475
- Power Sunroof - $1,800
Current Cupra Leon pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|V 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,200
|Vze Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,700
|Vz 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$55,000
|Vzx 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$63,500
|V 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,990
|Vze Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,990
|Vz 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,990
|Vzx 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$65,790
|V Tribe Edition 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$48,490