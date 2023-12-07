Specifications for the 2022 Cupra Leon Vzx Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Cupra Leon Vzx Launch Edition Kl My22 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2683 mm
|Height
|1442 mm
|Length
|4398 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1503 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19 91Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19 91Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 Et49
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19 Et49
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vsszzzklznr000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brembo Brake Package
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dark Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Emergency Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Full LED Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Light Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Performance Sport Wheels
- Quad Exhaust
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Side Skirts
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Blue
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black & Copper
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Matte Paint - $1,825
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Power Sunroof - $1,800
Current Cupra Leon pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|V 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,200
|Vze Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,700
|Vz 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$55,000
|Vzx 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$63,500
|V 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,990
|Vze Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,990
|Vz 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,990
|Vzx 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$65,790
|V Tribe Edition 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$48,490