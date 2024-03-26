Specifications for the 2022 Ferrari Portofino M F164. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Ferrari Portofino M F164 3.9L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1633 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1318 mm
|Length
|4594 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2204 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|256 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|256 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7500
|Torque RPM
|5750
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|456 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Zff02Rrd000123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 390mm Front Brakes
- Four Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Car Cover Set
- Cruise Control
- Ceramic Composite Brakes
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Display
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Finish Interior Inserts
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- Power Convertible Roof
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats
- Partial Leather Interior
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Remote Proximity Keyless Start
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Transfer Control
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System