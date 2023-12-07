WhichCar
2022 Fiat 500 Lounge Series 9 My21 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2022 Fiat 500 Lounge Series 9 My21 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2022 Fiat 500 Lounge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1414 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 3571 mm
Width 1627 mm
Kerb Weight 885 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
CO2 Emissions 111 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 98 g/km
CO2 Urban 144 g/km
CO2 Combined 111 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 102 Nm
Makimum Power 51 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Wheels Mechanical Crossmember, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Torsion Beam, Torsion Axle, Tubular Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Zfa?F1?G?Mj?12345
Country Manufactured Poland

