2022 Ford Escape St-Line (AWD) Zh My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Ford Escape St-Line (AWD) Zh My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Ford Escape St-Line (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2710 mm
Height 1670 mm
Length 4620 mm
Width 1883 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 290 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 3100
Maxiumum Torque 387 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R18
Rear Tyre 225/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18 H2
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18 H2

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Spain

