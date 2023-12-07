Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T Shooting Brake + Sprt Sty. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis G70 2.0T Shooting Brake + Sprt Sty Ik.v2 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4685 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1613 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 Zr19 93Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 Zr19 96Y
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 +34
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 +46.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Aerodynamic Body Design
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Gear Shift Surround
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Additional Key Blade x 1
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Aluminium Interior Garnish
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Alloy Pedals
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Brembo Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Beltline
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Grille Surround
- Dark Chrome Highlights - Headlights
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Shifter
- Exterior Mirrors - Chrome Base
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 8.0 inch Image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Console
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Load Protection Net
- Limited Slip Differential
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Pack - Driver
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Exclusive Nappa Leather - Black
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 16 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - Driver
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Chrome Garnish
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor Front Seats
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Side Skirts
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Styling Package - Sport Line
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
- Warning Triangle
- Walk-up Welcome System
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Gloss Solid Paint
- Matte Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Matte Mica Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$81,000
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$88,000
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$74,100
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,500