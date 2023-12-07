Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport Line Ik.v2 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4685 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1613 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|155 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|292 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 Zr19 93Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 Zr19 96Y
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 +34
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 +46.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, High Performance Dampers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtg141Amhu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 314mm Rear Brakes
- 320mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Gear Shift Surround
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Additional Key Blade x 1
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Interior Garnish
- Alloy Pedals
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Black Side Vents
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Net Pocket
- Chrome Beltline
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Coasting Mode (Eco & Smart Drive Modes)
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Coil Spring Full Opening Boot
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Touch Sensor Front Door Handles
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Chrome Base
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Console
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Load Protection Net
- Limited Slip Differential
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Chrome Garnish
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Side Skirts
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - Dark Metallic
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
- Warning Triangle
- Wipers with Adjustable Auto Control
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Gloss Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Siberian Ice
|Silver
|Gloss Solid Paint
|—
|Cavendish Red
|Red
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Adriatic Blue
|Blue
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Mallorca Blue
|Blue
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Valencia Gold
|Beige
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Himalayan Grey
|Grey
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Hallasan Green
|Green
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Savile Silver
|Silver
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Black Forest Green
|Green
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Uyuni White
|White
|Gloss Mica Paint
|—
|Vik Black
|Black
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
|Makalu Gray
|Grey
|Gloss Metallic Paint
|—
Current Genesis G70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$81,000
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$88,000
|2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$74,100
|3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,500