2022 Genesis G80 2.2D Lux Rg3.V1 My21 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan

2022 Genesis G80 2.2D Lux Rg3.V1 My21 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 2.2D Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3010 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4995 mm
Width 1925 mm
Kerb Weight 1899 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible No
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 442 Nm
Makimum Power 154 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 Zr19 102Y
Rear Tyre 275/40 Zr19 105Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19 +43.5
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx19 +56

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension 4 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtgb41Bmku123456
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs

Electrified Lux 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $127,500
2.5T 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $85,670
2.5T Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $98,670
2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $104,670
3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $114,670