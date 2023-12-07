Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis G80 2.5T Rg3.V1 My21 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1869 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|294 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|422 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 Zr19 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 Zr19 105Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx19 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtgb41Cmku123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- 3D View
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Auto De-humidifier
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Net Pocket
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Cloth Headlining
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Sound Processing
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension Settings Comfort/Spt
- External Digital Amplifier
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exhaust System Single Tip/s
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Grille Special
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Interior Alloy Effect Inserts
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Interior Door Handles - Alloy Effect Finish
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Instrument Panel Light Memory
- Independent Rear Temperature Control
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Front Door Handles - LED
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel - Two-tone
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Multi-media Interface
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Overhead Console/s
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Power Brake Assist
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Headlights
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - illuminated
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts Pre-active Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Nets
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Transmission Rev Matching Function
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- USB Input Socket
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- (AW19) Multi-Spoke
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Matte Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
