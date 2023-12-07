Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T Sport Line Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis G80 2.5T Sport Line Lux Rg3.V2 My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1869 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|294 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|422 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr20 99Y
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtgb41Cmmu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Power Seats Outer - Slide & Recline
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Auto Comfort Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto De-humidifier
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Alloy Pedals
- Active Road Noise Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Drive Mode Based Function
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Carbon Interior Trim
- Central Locking Lock Controls 2nd Row
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Front Passenger
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Capacitive Touch Sensor Front Door Handles
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- External Digital Amplifier
- Easy Exit Rear Seats
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts
- Front Centre Tray
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Instrument Panel Light Memory
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Vanity Mirror Lights
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Nappa Leather Appointed Centre Console
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overhead Console/s
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Pre-active Seatbelt - Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 18 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Power Rear Seats - Outer
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Passenger Front Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Door Latch
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Axle Steering
- Rear Bumper Lower Insert - Painted
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Centre Armrest - illuminated
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- 9.2 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumpers
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Soft Door Close
- Security System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sports Grille
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Storage Tray in Rear
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger Rear Outer
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Transmission Rev Matching Function
- Touchscreen 6 inch
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
