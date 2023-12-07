WhichCar
2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux Rg3.V1 My21 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux Rg3.V1 My21 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3010 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4995 mm
Width 1925 mm
Kerb Weight 2023 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 250 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 368 g/km
CO2 Combined 250 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 279 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 Zr20 99Y
Rear Tyre 275/35 Zr20 102Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +43.5
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20 +56

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Adaptive Damping Control, Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Adaptive Damping Control, Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtgb41Bmku123456
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs

Electrified Lux 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $127,500
2.5T 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $85,670
2.5T Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $98,670
2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $104,670
3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $114,670