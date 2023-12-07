Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux Rg3.V3 My23 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2023 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|368 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|279 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr20 99Y
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtg#41$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 10 Airbags
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Centre Console Inserts
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active On-Demand Electronic AWD System
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Boot Lid Chrome Insert
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Passenger
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Capacative Touch Seat Switch Function Alert
- Cushion Support Adjustment
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Auto Comfort Control
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Dynamic Stability Damping Control
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Entry Assist Grips - Front
- Entry Assist Grips - Rear
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- External Digital Amplifier
- Easy Exit Rear Seats
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Forward Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Independent Rear Temperature Control
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- LED Lighting Package
- LED Front Cabin Lights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Luxury Pack
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Nappa Leather Appointed Centre Console
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Power Assisted Brakes
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Pre-active Seatbelt - Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Power Boot Lid Control - Valet Mode Function
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Power Rear Seats - Outer
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Passenger Front Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Power Steering Variable
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Door Latch
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Centre Armrest - illuminated
- Rear Climate Control with Lockout Function
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- 9.2 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Cabin Lights
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Rear Seat Air Ducting
- Rear Seat Control Panel
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumpers
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Soft Door Close
- Safe Exit Assist
- Security System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Indicators
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Silver Brake Calipers
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Alloy
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 6 inch
- Two-tone Steering Wheel
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wood Dashboard
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights LED
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wireless Phone Charge - Rear
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Capri Blue
|Blue
|Mica Paint
|—
|Tasman Blue
|Blue
|Mica Paint
|—
|Uyuni White
|White
|Mica Paint
|—
|Havana Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Vik Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Makula Gray
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Hallasan Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Valencia Gold
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Savile Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$145,675
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$86,300
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$91,600
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$100,300
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$105,600