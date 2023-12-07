WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. G80
  4. Electrified Lux

2022 Genesis G80 Electrified Lux Rg3.V2 My22 Electric 4D Sedan

2022 Genesis G80 Electrified Lux Rg3.V2 My22 Electric 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 Electrified Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Genesis G80 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3010 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 5005 mm
Width 1925 mm
Kerb Weight 2325 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2770 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 272 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 Zr19
Rear Tyre 275/40 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19 +43.5
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx19 +56

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtg#41$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs

Electrified Lux 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $127,500
2.5T 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $85,670
2.5T Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $98,670
2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $104,670
3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $114,670