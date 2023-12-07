Specifications for the 2022 Genesis G80 Electrified Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis G80 Electrified Lux Rg3.V2 My22 Electric 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|5005 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2325 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2770 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|272 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx19 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtg#41$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- Aerodynamic Body Design
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bolster Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Battery Heating System
- Boot Lid Chrome Insert
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Charging Cable with Plug Type 2
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Charging Current Function
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Charging Limit Function
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Charging Port DC - Combo 2
- Chrome Lower Door Garnish
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Chrome Rear Bumper Mouldings
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Auto Comfort Control
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Only Climate Control Fan Function
- Dual Electric Motors
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Drivers Seat Switch Function Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electric All-wheel Drive
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode Climate Control Function
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Electricity Usage Display - Usage Breakdown
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Charge Transfer Function
- EV Vehicle Function Display
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heat Off Climate Control Function
- Heat Pump
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- In Cable Control Box
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- iPedal Mode
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lane Departure Assist
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- MyMode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Navigation POI - EV Charging Stations Auto Display
- Next Departure Function
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Overhead Console/s
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Pre-active Seatbelt - Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- PTC Heater
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Door Latch
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamps Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Quilted Trim
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Regenerative Braking Control via Paddle Shifters
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Radio Data System
- 9.2 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment
- Regenerative Braking
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Rear Seat Control Panel
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Scheduled Charging Function
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Soft Door Close
- Safe Exit Assist
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Silver Brake Calipers
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Solar Roof to Help Charge Battery Pack
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0 - Traffic & Nav
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 20 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger Rear Outer
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Target Temperature Function
- Unique Grille
- Unique Front Bumper
- Unique Rear Bumper
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Utility Mode
- Vehicle to Load Exterior Adaptor - Type 2
- Valet Mode
- Voice Notification of Charging Status - Exterior
- Visual Notification of Charging Status
- Virtual Engine Sound
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Trim Finishers
- Warning Triangle
- Walk-up Welcome System
- Wipers with Adjustable Auto Control
Optional Extras
- Exclusive Paint - $2,000
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$86,300
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$91,600
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$100,300
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$105,600