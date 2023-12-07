WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Gv60
  4. Lux (AWD)

2022 Genesis Gv60 Lux (AWD) Jw.v1 My22 Electric 4D Wagon

77381a08/2022 genesis gv60 lux awd 0 0 electric 4d wagon 051c016e
2022 Genesis Gv60 Lux (AWD) Jw.v1 My22 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv60 Lux (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Genesis Gv60 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1595 mm
Length 4515 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 2160 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 605 Nm
Makimum Power 234 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20 105W
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20 105W
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtk#81$%&U000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis Gv60 pricing and specs

Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $110,500
Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $113,375
Lux Dsm (AWD) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $107,000
Lux (AWD) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,000
Performance Lux Dsm (AWD) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $114,000
Performance Lux (AWD) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $111,000