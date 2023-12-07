Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv60 Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis Gv60 Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) Jw.v1 My22 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4515 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|360 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtk#81$%&U000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- Active Air Intake Flaps
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Auto Comfort Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Control Suspension
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Alloy Pedals
- Active Road Noise Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Battery Pre-conditioning
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Boost Mode
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CCI & CWAB Pack
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Charge Ports
- Charging Current Function
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Charging Limit Function
- Charging Port DC - Combo 2
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Clamshell Bonnet
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacative Touch Screen 12.3 inch
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Only Climate Control Fan Function
- DC Rapid Charging
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dual Electric Motors
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Side Mirrors
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode Climate Control Function
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension - Road Preview
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electric Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Rear-axle Limited Slip Differential
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- EV Charge Transfer Function
- EV Vehicle Function Display
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Armrest - Folding
- Front Centre Tray
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fixed Glass Roof
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Glass Roof Sun Blind
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hood Insulator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Off Climate Control Function
- Heat Pump
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- In Cable Control Box
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- iPedal Mode
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Centre Armrest
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Upper Door
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Front Door Handles - LED
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Vanity Mirror Lights
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 2
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblind - Rear Window
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- MyMode
- Navigation POI - EV Charging Stations Auto Display
- Next Departure Function
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- On-board Charger
- Overhead Console/s
- Pre-active Seatbelt - Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power Charge Flap - Open/Close - Smart Key Control
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Plug Type 2 CCS
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Premium Relaxation Seats - Front
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - Driver
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Part-time AWD
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Beam Headlights
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Regenerative Braking Control via Paddle Shifters
- Rear Bumper Reflector/s
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Retractable Door Handles
- Radio Data System
- Regenerative Braking
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Scheduled Charging Function
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Safe Exit Assist
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0 - Traffic & Nav
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Premium Sound System
- Single Speed Reduction Gear
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Trailer Mode
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Target Temperature Function
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Blue
- Suede/Nappa Leather Appointed
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Utility Mode
- Vehicle to Load Connection - 2 Way Adaptor
- Vehicle to Load Exterior Adaptor - Type 2
- Vehicle to Load Interior
- Voice Notification of Charging Status - Exterior
- Visual Notification of Charging Status
- Virtual Engine Sound
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Gloss Solid Paint
- Matte Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Matte Mica Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis Gv60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$110,500
|Performance Lux (Navy) (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,375
|Lux Dsm (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$107,000
|Lux (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,000
|Performance Lux Dsm (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,000
|Performance Lux (AWD) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$111,000