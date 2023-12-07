Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line Jk.v2 My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1641 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1630 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1973 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|345 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|235 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|422 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21 +43
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtm#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Backrest Remote Release
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Auto Comfort Control - Drivers Seat
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Active On-demand Electronically Controlled AWD
- Alloy Effect Centre Console Inserts
- Alloy Effect Dashboard Inserts
- Alloy Effect Door Inserts
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Brake Calipers - Branded
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Mat - Carpet
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Skid Plate/s
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Capacative Touch Seat Switch Function Alert
- Cushion Support Adjustment
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Dark Chrome Grille Surround
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights - Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Tray
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Gloss Black Door Frames
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Lower Door Mouldings
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Hydro-dynamic Engine Mounts
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Head Up Display Memory
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Front
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Drivers Airbag - Real Stitching
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Multi Terrain Mode Display
- Multi Terrain Mode
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 18 Way
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Power Steering Variable
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Parking Lights - LED
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Roof Rails
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Seat Control Panel
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Side Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Safe Exit Assist
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sports Instrumentation
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sound System Audience Mode
- Special Seat Inserts
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Sound System On-stage Mode
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sound System Reference Mode
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Storage Space Under Front Flooring
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Suede Seat Inserts
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Rear Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Connection Mode
- Traction Control System
- Torque Distribution Display
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate Guide-line Mode
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Two-tone Steering Wheel/Steering Column
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Warm-up Catalytic Converter
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- Walk-up Welcome System
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
- Matte Mica Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$71,100
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,300
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$75,500
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,200
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$80,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$73,100
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$68,700
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$81,900
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$81,000
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$89,900
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,300
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,300
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$72,900
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,400
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,400
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$86,400
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$82,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$70,500
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$84,000
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$83,070
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$92,200
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,475