Specifications for the 2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Genesis Gv70 2.5T Sport Line Jk.v1 My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1649 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1665 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1630 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1973 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|314 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|223 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|422 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 105W
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 105W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19 +39
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19 +39
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtm#81$%&U000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats - Remote Release
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Active Air Flap - Radiator Shutter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Mirror Bases
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Door Frames
- Back-up Light Guide Function
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Mat - Carpet
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cloth Headlining
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Central Locking Driver Controls
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacitive Touch Screen 14.5 inch HD Display
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Dark Chrome Highlights - Headlights
- Dark Chrome Window Frame Trim
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 6 Inch
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Easy Access System - Front Passenger Seat
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Shifter
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Front Bumper Skid
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Hydro-dynamic Engine Mounts
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Integrated Controller
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Door & Centre Console Package
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Turn Signal Function - Configurable
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles - LED
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- LED Parking Lamps
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Launch Mode Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Overtaking Acceleration Assist Function
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights LED
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Recirculation Mode Plus
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Remote Power Adjustment Front Passenger Seat
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumpers
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sports Instrumentation
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Plus Mode
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Special Seat Inserts
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Storage Space Under Rear Flooring
- Suede Seat Inserts
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel with Haptic Feedback
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Gloss Metallic Paint
- Gloss Mica Paint
Current Genesis Gv70 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$71,100
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,300
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$75,500
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,200
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$80,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$73,100
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$68,700
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$81,900
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$81,000
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$89,900
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,300
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,300
|2.5T AWD 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$72,900
|2.5T AWD Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$84,400
|2.5T AWD Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,400
|2.5T AWD Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$86,400
|2.5T Lux 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$82,000
|2.5T Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$70,500
|2.5T Lux + Sport Line 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$84,000
|3.5T AWD Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$83,070
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$92,200
|Electrified Performance Lux 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,475