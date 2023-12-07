Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dynamiq 2Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dynamiq 2Wd Ne.v3 My23 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1638 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2015 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|168 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 105W
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 105W
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +49.5
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|High Performance Dampers, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhk#81$%&U000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Manual Slide & Recline 2nd Row Seats
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Auto Dehumidify Function
- Adjustable Centre Console (2 way sliding)
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Interior Treatments
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Alloy Pedals
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Brake Mode Settings
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Black Tail Light Frames
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Cabin Light LED
- Cruise Control Machine Learning Function
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Current Function
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Charging Limit Function
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Charging Port DC - Combo 2
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Door Handles Front - Lock/Unlock
- Capacative Touch Screen 12.3 inch
- Car Wash Entering Mode
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Only Climate Control Fan Function
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Door Inserts - Special
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dual Projector Beam LED Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode Climate Control Function
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Gloss Base
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Charge Transfer Function
- EV Vehicle Function Display
- Evasive Steering Assist
- EV Exclusive Steering Wheel
- Front Bumper - Chrome Highlights
- Front Bumper Skid
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Mood Lighting LED
- Full LED Tail Lights
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Full Width LED Light Guide - Rear
- Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
- Gloss Black Door Frames
- Gloss Black Inserts - Front Bumper
- Gloss Black Inserts - Rear Bumper
- Gloss Black Interior Garnish
- Gloss Black Interior Trim
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Heat Off Climate Control Function
- High Performance Dampers
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- In Cable Control Box
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Instrument Panel Display Board
- iPedal Mode
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Centre Armrest
- Leather Appointed Door Armrests - Cloth Inserts
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage Board
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Hidden Light Guide - Front Upper Bumper Trim
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- LED Position Lights
- LED Position Lights - Rear
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Navigation POI - EV Charging Stations Auto Display
- Next Departure Function
- Normal Mode
- On-board Charger - Alternating Current
- On-board Charger - Direct Current
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Charge Flap - Open/Close - Smart Key Control
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 2-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Power Steering
- Passive Safety Group
- PTC Heater
- Power Tailgate with Auto Opening & Closing
- Personal User Profile Selection - 3 Custom Profile
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Front
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper - Chrome Highlights
- Regenerative Braking Control via Paddle Shifters
- Rear Bumper Skid
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Centre Console Storage - Rear
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Rear Seat Air Ducting
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing - Front
- Remote Window Opening - Front
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Scheduled Charging Function
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Safe Exit Assist
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Cladding
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0 - Traffic & Nav
- Self-presenting & Retracting Door Handles
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Smart Ventilation Function
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Connection Mode
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tailgate Guide-line Mode
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Trailer Mode - Automatic AER Adjustment
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Target Temperature Function
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Utility Mode
- Vehicle to Load Connection - 2 Way Adaptor
- Vehicle to Load Charging
- Vehicle to Load Exterior Adaptor - Type 2
- Vehicle to Load Interior
- Voice Notification of Charging Status - Exterior
- Visual Notification of Charging Status
- Virtual Engine Sound
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Memo Function
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wind Deflector - Black
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $1,000
- Solid Paint
Current Hyundai Ioniq 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Dynamiq 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,500
|Dynamiq AWD (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Epiq 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,000
|Epiq AWD (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Epiq Dsm 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$82,900
|Epiq Dsm AWD (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,300
|Ioniq 5 2Wd (58.0Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,800
|Ioniq 5 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,800
|Ioniq 5 2Wd (58.0Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$65,800
|Ioniq 5 2Wd (77.4Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$71,700
|N (84.0Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$111,000
|N Srf (84.0Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$115,000
|N (84.0Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,200
|N Srf (84.0Kwh) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$112,100