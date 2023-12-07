WhichCar
2022 Kia Rio Sport Yb Pe My22 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 Kia Rio Sport Yb Pe My22 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2022 Kia Rio Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1512 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4065 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1112 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 108 g/km
CO2 Urban 166 g/km
CO2 Combined 129 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 133 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knad@514*#6123456
Vehicle Segment Light Up To 25K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Rio pricing and specs

S 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $21,300
S 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $19,100
GT-Line 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $24,800
Sport 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $22,800
Sport 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $20,600