Specifications for the 2022 Kia Rio Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Kia Rio Sx Yb Pe My22 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1512 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4065 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1112 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|108 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|166 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|133 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knad@514*#6123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 256mm Front Brakes
- 262mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active Safety Group
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Battery Saver
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Interior
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Opening Warning
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Console Armrest - Sliding Function
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hood Insulator
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Inner Door Handles - Silver
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Integration
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Boot Release
- Keyless Entry
- Load Hooks
- Metallic Finish Dash Fascia
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Manual Temperature Control
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passive Safety Group
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lip Spoiler
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Satin Silver Interior Trim
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Traction Control System
- Touchscreen LCD 8.0 Inch
- Upholstery - Artificial Leather
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $520
- Solid Paint
Current Kia Rio pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,300
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,100
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$24,800
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,800
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$20,600
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,000
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$18,800
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$24,400
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,400
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$20,200
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,990
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,690
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$25,590
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$23,490
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$21,190