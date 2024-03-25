Specifications for the 2022 Lamborghini Urus 636 My22. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Lamborghini Urus 636 My22 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1695 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|3003 mm
|Height
|1638 mm
|Length
|5112 mm
|Width
|2016 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2875 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|289 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|227 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|396 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|289 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|478 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Ceramic Ventilated Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Ceramic Ventilated Disc
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zpbea1Zl&?La00001
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Adjustable Anti Roll Bar
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Pedestrian
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Assist
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Full Leather Interior
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Solid Paint
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Auxiliary Heater - $4,242
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $5,656
- Alcantara Trim - $3,535
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,070
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $5,832
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $8,837
- Black Design Pack - $3,535
- Contrast Stitching - $1,237
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,591
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $1,414
- Digital TV - $2,474
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,237
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $1,591
- Head Up Display - $3,535
- Interior Carbon Pack - $9,721
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated - $2,298
- Leather Trim Special - $5,832
- Metallic Paint - $4,242
- Night View Assist - $4,949
- Off Road Pack - $1,237
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,121
- Premium Mats - $1,237
- Performance / Sports Tyres - $3,535
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $1,944
- Panoramic Sunroof - $5,125
- Premium Sound System - $11,665
- Styling Pack - $3,535
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel - $1,237
- Warranty extension 4th Year - $4,772
- Warranty extension 5th Year - $9,191
Current Lamborghini Urus pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$381,600
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$392,700
|4 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$371,200
|4 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,600
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$318,200
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$336,300
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$356,400
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$376,600
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$388,700
|4 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$390,000
|5 Seat 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$402,750
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$409,744
|Performante 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$465,876
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|Performante 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|Performante 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A