WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Range Rover Evoque
  4. P200 R-Dynamic S (147Kw)

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P200 R-Dynamic S (147Kw) L551 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

b5c224f9/2022 land rover range rover evoque p200 r dynamic s 147kw 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04ee0165
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P200 R-Dynamic S (147Kw) L551 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P200 R-Dynamic S (147Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover Range Rover Evoque News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1631 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2681 mm
Height 1649 mm
Length 4371 mm
Width 1996 mm
Kerb Weight 1746 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2430 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 246 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R20
Rear Tyre 235/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salza2Axxlh123450
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,100
P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $85,300
P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $96,500
Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $105,100
Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $114,200