Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Phev P510E Hse Swb (375Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Phev P510E Hse Swb (375Kw) L460 My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Four Wheel Steer
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Charging Cable - Public
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Driver Condition Response
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Duo Tone Ebony/Perlino Headlining
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- EV Mode
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Mode
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack
- Non-heated Windscreen
- Non-smoking Package
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Htd & Vent F&R, Pwr Rec Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera - Multi-angle (3 modes)
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Tow Hitch Receiver Removed
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Walnut Veneer
- Wireless Device Charger
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $2,210
- Activity Key - $920
- Automatic Load Cover - $225
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $1,300
- Black Brake Calipers - $800
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Convenience Pack - $2,550
- Configurable Programs - $980
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Electrically Deployable Towbar - $2,910
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Hot Climate Pack - $5,500
- Home Link - $700
- Headlining Special - $680
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $890
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $590
- Load Protection Net - $364
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,450
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $680
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf Rear - $16,000
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear - $11,250
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - (CFS) & (MSF) & (ERRS) & (VSR) - $3,600
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Privacy Glass - $830
- Premium Mats - $377
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,000
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $4,500
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $6,850
- Remote Smart Parking Assist - $403
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket - $520
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Signature Sound System - $8,180
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $850
- Special Veneer - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Wood - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Walnut - $680
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tailgate Event Suite - $2,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair System
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Versatile Loadspace Floor - $1,500
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
Current Land Rover Range Rover pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$424,100
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,800
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$257,800
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$278,000
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$426,000
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$379,500
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$259,000
|D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$258,489
|P530 Hse Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$302,672
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$290,338
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$443,436
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$395,655
|Phev P460E Hse Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$263,468
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$270,880