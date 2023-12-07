WhichCar
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D300 A/B Dynamic (221Kw) L494 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D300 A/B Dynamic (221Kw) L494 My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D300 A/B Dynamic (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1692 mm
Tracking Rear 1686 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1803 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2211 kg
Gcm 6600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 288 g/km
CO2 Combined 211 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R21
Rear Tyre 275/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 9.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salwa2Aw0La000041
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

