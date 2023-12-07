Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition (390Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition (390Kw) L461 My23 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2047 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2436 kg
|Gcm
|6720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|275 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|214 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|380 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|275 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|390 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R23
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R23
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X23
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X23
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Na123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
- Approach Illumination
- Air Quality Sensor
- Android Auto
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Programs
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Condition Response
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dual Sunvisors - Front
- Dynamic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Exterior Pack - Black
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Loadspace Floor Partition
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Sts 22 Way - Clim F&R, Mass Fr, Pwr Rec Rr
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Privacy Glass
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Premium Cabin Lighting
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Surround Camera System with Wade Sensing
- Soft Door Close
- Secure Tracker
- Signature Sound System
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Tow Assist - Advanced
- Traction Control System
- Toughened Front & Rear Side Glass
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Tyre Repair System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Upper Secondary Glovebox
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105