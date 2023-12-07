Specifications for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P575 Svr Carbon Edtn (423Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P575 Svr Carbon Edtn (423Kw) L494 My22 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1692 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1686 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1803 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2310 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|104 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|294 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|236 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|411 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|294 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|423 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X22
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Au3Na000111
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Roll Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Distance Control
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Glass Front & Toughened Rear Side Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- Bonnet - Exposed Carbon Fibre
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carbon Exterior Pack - Exposed Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover
- Cargo Cover
- Clear Exit Monitor
- Configurable Dynamics
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Close Vehicle Sensing
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Directional Indicator Sweep & Start-up Sequence
- Driver Monitoring
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Entertainment Pack
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Extended Trim Finisher - Carbon Fibre
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Front View Camera
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Protect
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Level Coolant Sensor
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Luxury Pack
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi View Camera
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Aluminium
- Performance Seats
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services with WIFI
- Power Socket/s
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Queue Assist
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Beep & Flash
- Remote Climate Control
- Remote Premium
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Service Interval Sensor
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System with 18 Speakers
- Standard Roof
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Terrain Response with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Reverse Park Guidance
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,890
- Activity Key - $930
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Cabin Air Ionisation with Filter - $656
- Climate Comfort Pack - $10,560
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats - $1,000
- Climate Seats Front & Rear - $1,730
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,738
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Home Link - $700
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- Morzine Headlining
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $1,530
- Privacy Glass - $950
- Pixel Laser LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $5,170
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Signature Entertainment Pack - $11,230
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Signature Sound System - $10,940
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Summer Tyres
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,860
- Tow Pack - $2,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105