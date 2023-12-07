WhichCar
2022 Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid M157 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2022 Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid M157 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1635 mm
Tracking Rear 1653 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4974 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 1878 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 330 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 Zr19
Rear Tyre 275/40 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zamxs57D001000001
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Ghibli pricing and specs

GT Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $143,400
Modena 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $171,600
Trofeo 4D Sedan 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $254,400
GT Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $136,300
Modena 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $163,100