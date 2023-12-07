WhichCar
2022 Maserati Mc20 M240 My22 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2022 Maserati Mc20 M240 My22 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Maserati Mc20 M240 My22. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1681 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1224 mm
Length 4669 mm
Width 2178 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1790 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 7500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 730 Nm
Makimum Power 463 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 305/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Underbonnet Lhs Front Panel
VIN Number Zambx24D000123456
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Mc20 pricing and specs

M240 My22 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $438,000
M240 My23 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $510,000
Cielo Spyder 2D Convertible 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $575,000
M240 My23 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD N/A
M240 My23 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD N/A
Cielo Spyder 2D Convertible 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD N/A
Cielo Spyder 2D Convertible 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD N/A