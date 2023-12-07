WhichCar
2022 Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport Le (FWD) Cx3H 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

48f11c53/2022 mazda cx 3 maxx sport le fwd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05280175
2022 Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport Le (FWD) Cx3H 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2022 Mazda CX-3 Maxx Sport Le (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1535 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1297 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mm0Dk2W7A0W123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Mazda CX-3 pricing and specs

G20 Akari 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $38,000
G20 Evolve 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,600
G20 Pure 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $28,900
G20 Sport 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $26,400
G20 Touring Speed 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $33,800