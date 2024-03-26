WhichCar
2022 McLaren Artura Performance (Hybrid) P16 My22 3.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe

2022 McLaren Artura Performance (Hybrid) P16 My22 3.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports D/S
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 McLaren Artura Performance (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1650 mm
Tracking Rear 1613 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1193 mm
Length 4539 mm
Width 2080 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric

Engine
Engine Electric & Turbo Dfi
Power RPM 8500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 720 Nm
Makimum Power 500 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19 91Y
Rear Tyre 295/35 R20 105Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19 91Y
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20 105Y

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 75 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured England