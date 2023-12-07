WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic V177 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2022 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic V177 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1773 mm
Tracking Rear 1573 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 4562 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1581 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 209 g/km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 235/35 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W%#1771512*000001
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG A35 pricing and specs

4Matic Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $89,400
4Matic Mhev 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $87,900