Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Eqs 53 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-AMG Eqs 53 4Matic+ V297 My22.5 Electric 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1754 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1747 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|5223 mm
|Width
|1926 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3225 kg
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|950 Nm
|Makimum Power
|484 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx21H2 Et47
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21H2 Et47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Pass B-Pillar - Lower Outside
|VIN Number
|W1K2971342???????
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 378mm Rear Brakes
- 3D LED Tail Lights
- 3D Surround Sound System
- 415mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Acoustic Ambient Protection
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Light System
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Emergency Stop Assist
- Adaptive High Beam Assist with Ultra Range
- Air Balance Package
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting with Logo Projection
- Ambient Lighting
- AMG Brake Calipers
- AMG Exterior
- AMG Performance Leather Steering Wheel - Nappa
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Interior
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Performance 4Matic All Wheel Drive
- AMG Rear Spoiler
- Air Suspension
- Active Stop & Go Assist
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Calipers - Branded
- Battery Manager
- Curtain Airbags
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dual Electric Motors
- Digital Light
- Distronic
- Duo Tone Leather Headlining
- Digital TV
- Electric Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headlining - Nappa Leather
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Hyperscreen
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Massage Seats Front
- Navigation System
- OLED Front Passenger Display
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats with memory
- Projector Headlights
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 200kW)
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Predictive Navigation
- PreSafe Plus
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Race Start Mode
- Rear Axle Steering
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Lip Spoiler
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Reversing Alarm
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Silver Brake Calipers
- Smartphone Interface
- Service Pack
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Safety Services
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
- Wood Trim - Special
Optional Extras
- AMG High Perform Composite Braking System - $9,990
- Augmented Reality Head Up Display - $2,690
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,490
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $690
- Bright Paint - $1,990
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $2,990
- Charging Package 22kW AC - $2,490
- Dynamic Plus Pack - $7,690
- Energizing Comfort Package - $9,290
- Magno Paint - $9,490
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,990
- Nappa Leather Two-tone
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Pack - $3,990
Current Mercedes-AMG Eqs pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$297,600
|53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$282,900
|53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$327,075