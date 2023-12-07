WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. Eqs
  4. 53 4Matic+

2022 Mercedes-AMG Eqs 53 4Matic+ V297 My23 Electric 4D Saloon

2022 Mercedes-AMG Eqs 53 4Matic+ V297 My23 Electric 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Eqs 53 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1754 mm
Tracking Rear 1747 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 5223 mm
Width 1926 mm
Kerb Weight 2680 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3225 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 950 Nm
Makimum Power 484 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R21
Rear Tyre 275/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21H2 Et47
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21H2 Et47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Pass B-Pillar - Lower Outside
VIN Number W1K2971242???????
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Eqs pricing and specs

53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $297,600
53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $282,900
53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $327,075