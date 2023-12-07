Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 4Matic+ R232 My23.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Auto Multi Clut
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1660 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4705 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|319 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|235 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|461 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|319 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21 H2
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx21 H2
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Semi-Active Anti-Roll Stabilisation
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Semi-Active Anti-Roll Stabilisation
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2324812*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 390mm Front Brakes
- Four Seat Interior
- 8 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Aerodynamics
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Airscarf
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Performance Leather Steering Wheel - Nappa
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Track Pace
- AMG Light Display
- AMG Performance 4Matic All Wheel Drive
- AMG Steering Wheel Buttons
- Active Park Assist
- AMG Specific Front Apron
- AMG Specific Rear Apron
- Active Traffic Assist
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- Automatic Boot Separator
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Headliner
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Climatised Front Seats
- Composite Brakes
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Digital Light
- Distronic
- Dinamica Headlining
- Dynamic Plus Pack
- Drift Mode
- Display Screen 11.9 inch
- Dynamic Select
- Dynamic Engine Mounts
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Electrically Extending Rear Wing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Guard 360 degrees Vehicle Protection Plus
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Load Compartment Package
- Lifting System Front Axle
- LTE Communication Module
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Augmented Reality in HUD
- MBUX Navigation Premium
- MBUX Multimedia System - Extended Functionality
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Memory Pack
- Mirror Pack
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Magic Vision Control Mirrors
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System - Hard Disc
- Parktronic
- Energizing Package Plus
- Power Dome on Engine Bonnet
- Pedestrian Protection
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Steering Variable
- Race Start Transmission
- Rear Axle Steering
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Diffuser
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Air Intakes
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Skirts
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets
- Sport Seats
- Speedshift Transmission
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Soft Top - Black
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Surround Sound System
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Tirefit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- USB Package Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wind Deflector
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
- Yellow Brake Calipers
Optional Extras
- AMG High Perform Ceramic Composite Brakes System - $12,990
- AMG Exterior Night Package - $6,990
- AMG High Performance Seat Package - $2,490
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $11,990
- Leather Upholstery - Two-tone
- Magno Paint - $10,190
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,190
- Nappa Leather Two-tone - $2,590
- Non-metallic Paint
- Solid Paint Premium - $6,990
- Soft Top Colour - Special
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|High-Tech Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Manufaktur Spectral Blue
|Blue
|Magno Paint
|$10,190
|Manufaktur Opalite White
|White
|Magno Paint
|$10,190
|Manufaktur Alpine Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint Premium
|$6,990
|Hyper Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|AMG Monza Grey
|Grey
|Magno Paint
|$10,190
|Spectral Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Selenite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Obsidian Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Manufaktur Patagonia Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,190
|Sun Yellow
|Yellow
|Non-metallic Paint
|—
Current Mercedes-AMG Sl pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|63 4Matic+ 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$373,370
|63 4Matic+ 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$362,200