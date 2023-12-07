WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 4Matic+ R232 My23.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

42e41c7a/2022 mercedes amg sl 63 4matic 4 0l petrol 2d roadster 04cc0155
2022 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 4Matic+ R232 My23.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1660 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4705 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 1970 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2320 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 319 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 235 g/km
CO2 Urban 461 g/km
CO2 Combined 319 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 Zr21
Rear Tyre 305/30 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21 H2
Rear Rim Size 11Jx21 H2

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Semi-Active Anti-Roll Stabilisation
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Semi-Active Anti-Roll Stabilisation

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Side Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2324812*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Sl pricing and specs

63 4Matic+ 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD $373,370
63 4Matic+ 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD $362,200