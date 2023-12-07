WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Benz A180 W177 My23 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 Mercedes-Benz A180 W177 My23 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A180 W177 My23. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1427 mm
Length 4419 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 110 g/km
CO2 Urban 167 g/km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1460
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 205/55 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W#%1770842*000001
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany