2022 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Mhev V177 My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2022 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Mhev V177 My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1571 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1441 mm
Length 4558 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 114 g/km
CO2 Urban 233 g/km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et49
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et50

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K1771842*000001
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz A250 pricing and specs

4Matic 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $71,900
4Matic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $71,900