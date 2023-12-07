WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition C Mhev W206 My23 1.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2022 Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition C Mhev W206 My23 1.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition C Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1589 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4751 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 219 g/km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et40
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18 Et52

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2060422*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs

