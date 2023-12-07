WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200 C118 My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Coupe

2022 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200 C118 My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1612 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1439 mm
Length 4688 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1422 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1950 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 108 g/km
CO2 Urban 167 g/km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1620
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K1183872*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Cla pricing and specs

200 4D Coupe 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $75,400
250 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $83,800
200 4D Coupe 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $76,900
250 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $85,900