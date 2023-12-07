WhichCar
2022 Mercedes-Benz E300 E (Hybrid) W213 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2022 Mercedes-Benz E300 E (Hybrid) W213 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E300 E (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 131 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4955 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1915 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 50 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 50 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2130532A000001
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E300 pricing and specs

E (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $129,575