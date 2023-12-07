WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Eqa
  4. 350 4Matic

2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqa 350 4Matic H243 My23 Electric 4D Wagon

56b21c85/2022 mercedes benz eqa 350 4matic 0 0 electric 4d wagon 049a014d
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqa 350 4Matic H243 My23 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqa 350 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1695 mm
Tracking Rear 1697 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1614 mm
Length 4463 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 2005 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R20
Rear Tyre 235/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 Et50.5
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20 Et50.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar, Transverse Control Arm, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension Gas Pressurised Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1N2437112*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Eqa pricing and specs

250 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $82,300
350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $102,579
250+ 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $84,900
350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $102,900
250+ 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $83,200
350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800