WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Eqe
  4. 300

2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqe 300 V295 My23.5 Electric 4D Saloon

9f291a46/2022 mercedes benz eqe 300 0 0 electric 4d saloon 0472013e
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqe 300 V295 My23.5 Electric 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqe 300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Eqe News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 3120 mm
Height 1506 mm
Length 4949 mm
Width 1906 mm
Kerb Weight 2310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2880 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20 Et50
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20 Et66

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs Rear Cross Memb Under Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2951112*000001
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Eqe pricing and specs

350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $141,300
500 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $160,800
300 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $131,500
350 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $144,900
500 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $164,900