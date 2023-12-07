Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqe 300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqe 300 V295 My23.5 Electric 4D Saloon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|3120 mm
|Height
|1506 mm
|Length
|4949 mm
|Width
|1906 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20 Et50
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20 Et66
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs Rear Cross Memb Under Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2951112*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 10 Airbags
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Line - Exterior
- AMG Line - Interior
- AMG Body Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Android Auto
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Cloth Headlining
- Brake Drying Function
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Boot Lid Convenience Closing Feature
- Brake Priming Function
- Charging Cable - Public
- Comfort Suspension
- Comfort Pack
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection
- Digital Light Package
- Digital Handover for Vehicle Key
- Distronic
- Digital Owners Manual
- Display Package
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Select
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Front Grille Special
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Gloss Black Console
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Front
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Boot Locking
- Keyless Go
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Navigation Premium
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- OLED Central Display
- Park Pack
- Pedestrian Protection
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe Plus
- PreSafe Impulse Side
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Remote & Extended Charging Services Plus
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Smartphone Interface
- Service Pack
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Safety Services
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Grey & Black
- Valet Mode
- Vehicle Status
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Grey
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $3,800
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- Bright Paint - $2,200
- Charging Package 22kW AC - $1,800
- Guard 360 degrees Vehicle Protection Plus - $1,600
- Magno Paint - $6,100
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Rear Axle Steering - $2,900
- Solid Paint Premium - $2,200
- Wood Trim - Special - $1,500
Current Mercedes-Benz Eqe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$141,300
|500 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$160,800
|300 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$131,500
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$144,900
|500 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$164,900
|300 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$134,900
|300 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$133,575
|350 4Matic 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,575
|300 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$133,575
|350 4Matic 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,575
|300 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$116,900
|350 4Matic 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$134,400