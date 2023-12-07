Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqv 300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz Eqv 300 447 My22 Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1660 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1648 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1901 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2854 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et52
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et52
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|40000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 2nd Row - 2 Individual Seats with Armrests
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- AMG Rear Spoiler
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille with Chrome Surround
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 3 Person
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Charging Cable - Public
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dashboard - Artico
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection
- Darkened Headlight Finisher
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select
- Electric Motor
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Exterior Design Pack
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Headlight Assist
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headliner - Grey
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Entry
- LED Intelligent Light System/High Beam Assist Plus
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery - Lugano 7 seat
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Power front seats with memory
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 110kW)
- Power Sliding Door - Left
- Power Sliding Door - Right
- Rear Parcel Shelf with Integrated Shopping Crates
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Bumper - Chrome Highlights
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Semi-automatic Rear Air Conditioning
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts
- Seat Rail System with Quick Locking
- Surround Sound System
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tailgate with Opening Rear Window
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
Optional Extras
- Six Seat Interior
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Black Cloth Headlining - $1,287
- Digital Rear View Mirror - $1,363
- Folding Table/s - $1,892
- Glass tilt/sliding electric & fixed panoramic S/R - $4,868
- Interior Design Package - $1,406
- Leather Colour Option
- Metallic Paint - $2,550
- Non-metallic Paint
- Woodgrain Look Interior Finishes
Current Mercedes-Benz Eqv pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$151,200
