Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Evito Vs20 112 Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz Evito Vs20 112 Mwb 447 My22 Electric 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1916 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2318 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|882 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|40000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|250 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 2 Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Park Assist
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio 30
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Bulkhead - Windowed
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Charging Cable with Plug Type 2
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Pack
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Direct Shift Selector
- Distronic
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program 9i
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Headlight Assist
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- High Gloss Black Trim Appointments - Upper Console
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Exits
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Linguatronic
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatibility - Bluetooth Audio
- Overhead Control Panel - Comfort
- Parktronic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows Front
- QR Codes for Emergency Services on B Pillars
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reversing Digital Camera/Steering Lines/3 View Mds
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Semi-automatic Air Conditioning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sunglass Holder
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Steel Wheels
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Touchscreen LCD 7.0 Inch
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- WMA Compatible
Optional Extras
- Audio 40 with Satellite Navigation - $787
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,341
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch - $2,341
- Body Coloured Bumpers - $675
- Barn Doors - Side Wall Opening - $1,114
- Comfort Seat - Front Bench
- Carrier Bars - $316
- Digital Rear View Mirror - $1,012
- Fog Lights - Front - $405
- Interior Lights LED - Rear - $180
- LED Intelligent Light System/High Beam Assist Plus - $3,442
- Metallic Paint - $1,704
- Non-metallic Paint - $787
- Parameterisable Special Module - $732
- Roof Rails - $743
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left - $388
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right - $388
- Sports pack - $2,727
- Standard Paint
- Terminal Strip for Electrical Connections - $111
- Wooden Floor - $787
- Window/s - Fixed Behind - $388
Current Mercedes-Benz Evito pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vs20 112 Mwb 2D Van
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$81,500
|Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$121,900
|Vs20 112 Mwb 2D Van
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$91,051
|Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$127,018